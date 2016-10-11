Lake committee talks pros, cons of public boat docks

A private boat lift sits in Lake Mitchell at the public access area in the summer of 2016 near the Sportsman's Club on Indian Village Road. (Evan Hendershot/Republic)

The man who "tested the water" by installing a boat lift this summer in Lake Mitchell continues to encourage a public dock system.

At the regular meeting of the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee on Tuesday, one local without lakeside property pushed for a series of public boat docks to be installed at the lake.

Todd Boyd came to the Mitchell Recreation Center to promote the idea of system of docks for those without lakeside property to park their boats in the summer for an annual fee. Boyd was prepared with ideas and suggestions for amenities near the docks, and he admitted he was the one who "tested the water" by temporarily installing a boat lift near the Sportsman's Club on Indian Village Road this summer. He was later told to remove the lift.

After years of stalled discussions on the subject, Boyd hopes he'll see a public marina at Lake Mitchell in 2017.

"I just think it would be something very nice. I think we need it in Mitchell," Boyd said.

Boyd said a public boat dock area could eventually include a convenience store and gas station to make it more profitable and consumer-friendly, but the same concern that struck down the project in 2014 persists today.

While City Attorney Justin Johnson sees value in the service, he said there are likely some hurdles that will need to be met as far as the city's liability is concerned.

"As a concept, I don't have any issue with it," Johnson said. "As a community need, I think it's probably there, but from a legal standpoint, there are things that need to be considered."

Despite those concerns, Boyd said he and a few others would take advantage of the service.

Boyd also suggested a few potential locations for the docks. The local campground, Sportsman's Club, and Camp Arroya stood out as suitable locations to Boyd, but committee member Mike Kuchera said the Lake Mitchell Campground on the south side of the lake would likely be the best location.

"Stay away from that West End Boat Ramp," Kuchera said. "The wind blows out southwest or northwest and you'll find it down in Ethan or Woonsocket, OK?"

No one in attendance believed a boat dock would be a bad idea, but many in attendance provided a variety of concerns.

City Councilwoman Bev Robinson said the city operating a convenience store could be a conflict with local competitors, saying the city has "come under fire" for operating a campground and golf course.

Another concern came from Mayor Jerry Toomey, who asked how the city would decide who gets access.

"The question that came to my mind is where are we going to put these slips at, and how many, and are we going to have enough to keep everybody satisfied without half the community saying 'How come those 15 got one and the rest of us don't get one?' " Toomey said.

Toomey said a lottery has been suggested to overcome the issue of fairness, but it could mean some are left without access for 20 years.

Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell also mentioned a concern that dock operations would be a burden on the park budget, and he also hoped to get a better idea of the profitability of the dock program.

The committee also discussed the next steps for a $73,725 lake restoration plan with Omaha-based Fyra Engineering, which would determine the source of the problems within the algae-ridden lake and establish community-based planning.

Committee member Mark Puetz said the contract with Fyra should be reviewed by the city attorney and other officials rather than signed by the committee.