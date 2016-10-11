Mitchell farmer named America's Pig Farmer of the Year

Brad Greenway was named on Tuesday as the National Pork Board's 2016 America's Pig Farmer of the Year. (Republic file photo)

Only one person can win an award, but according to a nationally recognized Mitchell farmer, raising pigs is a team effort.

"It takes a full team to do that, and I feel honored that I got recognized, and I'll do the best job I can this next year," said 53-year-old Brad Greenway, named Tuesday as the National Pork Board's 2016 America's Pig Farmer of the Year.

Greenway was selected by online voters and a five-person panel. Greenway was nominated anonymously and was named one of four finalists after a third-party audit of on-farm practices and a series of written and oral interviews.

The award recognizes a pig farmer who upholds principles of NPB and the National Pork Producers Council's We Care Initiative, which supports safe food, animal well-being and public health among others.

"We are pleased to have Brad represent America's pig farmers. He embodies the very best in pig farming," said NPB President Jan Archer in a written statement. "It's important that we share with today's consumers how we raise their food in an ethical and transparent way. Brad's interest in sharing his farm's story — and putting a face on today's pig farming — will help us reach this goal."

This isn't Greenway's first award. In 2014, he was awarded the Governor's Ag Ambassador Award, and he was honored with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council's Dedicated and Distinguished Service Award earlier this year. But he doesn't raise hogs for the accolades.

"I want people to know our animals are well cared for so they can trust they're getting to get safe food," Greenway said. "It all comes down to people, pigs and the planet."

But hog farms are often unpopular in South Dakota, with people often complaining about the smell. Greenway said he is continually experimenting with additives and manure application techniques to alleviate the odors.

"We're continually making improvements in that. Livestock is always going to have a smell to it, but at the same time, I think we're at a perfect place in South Dakota to expand our livestock industry," Greenway said.

Still, low prices and poor perceptions could continue to plague pig farmers, he said.

Along with Greenway, another South Dakotan, Craig Andersen, of Centerville, earned a place in the final stage of the competition.

Having two South Dakota producers in the final four was a big achievement for the state, Greenway said, adding that there are about 60,000 pig farmers in the nation. South Dakota ranked 11th nationwide in hogs taken to market by March 1, 2016, with 1.2 million head, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Iowa had the most with 19.2 million.

"Bringing it back to South Dakota, it was really neat this year," Greenway said. "I hope it puts a better image on the way we raise pigs."

The face of pig farming

Greenway was also recognized for "putting a face on today's pig farming." For about 10 years, Greenway has participated in NPB's Operation Main Street, which sets up events in which local farmers speak about innovation, quality and stewardship in the pork industry.

"Even in Davison County and around Mitchell, people don't maybe understand how farming has changed," Greenway said. "People are really interested in how food is grown and raised ... so I encourage more farmers to just talk about it. Whether it's with a neighbor or if you're on an airplane, talk about it."

Greenway was born and raised in the Mitchell area, and he hasn't strayed far from home. His two-barn pig farm is located two miles west of Betts Road in Davison County and sits just one mile away from his father's land.

Greenway and his wife, Peggy, raise pigs from wean to finish and sell 9,600 hogs every year. They are also shareholders in Bluestem Family Farms, which breeds and cares for young piglets and is located less than a mile north of their operation.

The Greenways raise cattle and grow corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa, but Greenway has found a way to make the operations work together. He uses the corn to feed his livestock, and he uses the pigs' manure to fertilize the crops.

By growing corn, creating fertilizer and acquiring pigs solely from the Bluestem farm, Greenway is sure he's creating quality pork and is taking care of the animals.

On Tuesday, Greenway was in Chicago completing interviews. Although NPB will likely line up more engagements for him throughout the next year, he expects to be back home by Wednesday night, where he'll get back to business.

"We're just getting through these couple days, and I'll get back to harvesting," Greenway said. "I'm going to try to do my best. I truly enjoy every morning when I get up. I love doing what I'm doing right now."