BURKE — A judge has made it clear that a man who has been charged for killing his 3-month-old son will not be seen publically handcuffed during his jury trial later this month.

The murder trial of Adam Bruns, 24, of Gregory, is set to take place for three weeks starting Oct. 24.

During a pretrial telephonic conference Tuesday, Judge Mark Barnett made it clear that deputies should not be "hauling" Bruns to and from the courthouse during the trial period with "iron on."

“I don’t want him within eyesight of the courthouse with any iron on,” Barnett said in hopes to maintain the look of innocence for Bruns.

It was also decided during the conference that Bruns should appear in civilian clothing and without restraints during the jury trial.

The trial, originally scheduled last March, should end Nov. 9, according to officials on the conference call. It will be held at the Gregory County Courthouse.

Bruns is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault with indifference to human life and cruelty to a minor. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 25, 2014, in Gregory that led to the death of Bruns' 3-month-old son, Levi.

Bruns previously told law enforcement Levi's head shook back and forth as he lifted Levi out of a swing and then allegedly admitted "he might have shaken Levi approximately six to eight times," court documents state.

Second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter are punishable upon conviction by life in prison.

During the pretrial conference, Barnett stated there were several notices of intent to offer several video and audio recordings, and text messages to the trial. The recordings encompass time Bruns spent in Minnehaha County and Tripp County Jail, as well as several telephone conversations. In each of these cases, Bruns is discussing merits of what happened, Barnett said.