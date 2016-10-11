Wagner school moves into new addition

The 10,000 square feet of new space and multiple-classroom remodel comes as a result of skyrocketing enrollment. Superintendent Linda Foos said the district has 22 more students for the 2016-2017 school year as opposed to 2015-2016, and the district's total number of students has increased by 85 in three years.

Construction on the remodel and expansion project began in May, right after classes let out for summer, and was completed earlier this month, which allowed for the Tuesday move-in. Elementary, art, and special education classrooms are housed in the finished product, as well as one junior high classroom and girls and boys bathrooms. School officials did not have the cost of the project immediately available.

One teacher bargained with her students, saying she'd give them treats if her new classroom remained clean throughout the year, while another said her students were in awe of the sheer size of the addition, with one saying, "How are we ever going to get out of here?"

But, more than the extra space, was the district's focus on innovating furniture to lessen discipline issues and referrals.

To do so, the district bought both normal, sitting desks, and standing desks. Also purchased were swivel chairs and stools with a rounded bottom, designed for movement.

"People can sit and wiggle or move however they want and need to," Foos said. "That keeps their attention, just allowing them to move."

Foos added the movement isn't distracting for classmates, either, because the apparatuses don't make noise.

The school implemented a pilot classroom with the new equipment during the 2015-2016 school year, which indicated that students were interested and would use it, validating the district's decision to implement it.

"Instead of having pencil tapping to stimulate their brains, they're just moving a little bit, which is less distracting, really," Foos said. "You never hear it."

Student and teacher desks have a different look, too. Instead of traditional desks with an armrest on one side, the district opted for individual desks that look more like tables, designed to fit together with other desks. Foos said this makes participating in "learning groups," or participating in group projects easier. The desks each have trays underneath the surface to store the "essentials," Foos said, but each chair also has a bag latched onto the back for other material. There are also lockers in the classrooms.

"We were trying to think of always keeping the kids engaged and learning," Foos said.

The remodel and expansion project is the latest in a growing list of school projects at Wagner Community School in the past 20 years. In 1999, the district completed a building addition that houses fifth- through eighth-grades, then in 2004 added a new gymnasium, weight room and locker rooms. An early learning center was completed in fall 2006, and a new kitchen and commons serving area were finished in 2010. In 2011, a business office addition, middle school offices remodel and parking lot project was completed. Then, the high school was remodeled in 2014, which included new science, business, math, social studies and art classrooms.