Davison Co. approves $1,200 Taser purchase

The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)

At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Davison County Commission, the five-person board approved a $1,200 expense to allow the jail to replace the nine-year-old Taser assigned to jail staff. The purchase was approved at the Davison County North Offices in Mitchell.

The new Taser will replace the existing less lethal conducted electrical weapon purchased in 2007, a model which Corrections Administrator Don Radel said is now out of production.

"And in true American fashion, you build them and then quit building them so you have to buy new," joked Commissioner Randy Reider.

Radel requested the replacement to the newer model at the meeting Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved the purchase, but not before asking if state funds are available to cover the costs. Radel said many court security grant funds are appropriated to cover items like capital improvements to courtrooms rather than weapons.

With state support unlikely, the commission approved the $1,200 cost.

"I always say these are preferable to bullets, so I would vote for that," said Commissioner John Claggett.

The new Taser will join another older model for use at the county jail, and Radel said they will replace the second older weapon sometime in the future.

The $1,200 cost is one in a long line of appropriations to the full-service, all expenses paid housing service that is the Davison County Jail.

Recently, the county spent $237,571 to renovate the jail's decaying shower stalls, and nearly $80,000 of taxpayer dollars were used for inmate medical costs through August. The expense also comes following the 2015 fiscal year in which the jail surpassed its budget by approximately $236,000.

Radel also said the jail is looking into an overhaul of its security system, which he said at an earlier meeting could cost an estimate of $50,000. He told the commission Tuesday that Vantage Point has been called in to review the system and proposed specifications for an upgrade.

County conducts fire safety checks

The commission also heard an update about the fire safety prevention work conducted over the weekend.

County officials and volunteers spent Saturday installing fire detectors in Mitchell homes in the western part of town for the third consecutive year, according to Deputy Emergency Management Administrator Mark Jenniges.

Jenniges said the volunteers went to more than 300 homes on Saturday and approximately 100 smoke detectors were installed, with the smoke detectors being donated by the American Red Cross.

"So it was a good Saturday, beautiful weather for it," Jenniges said.

And while the volunteers visited more than 300 homes, approximately half of the homeowners answered the door, and 25 percent allowed the volunteers a look around. Despite many volunteers being turned away, they were still able to find 105 areas in need of a smoke detector.

"That's a sad reality, isn't it?" Commissioner Brenda Bode asked about the lack of smoke detectors found in some Mitchell homes.

Other business

In other business, the commission:

• Heard the quarterly welfare report from Welfare Director Dawn Grissom.

• Approved two variances and a plat within county limits. Voted to reconsider a conditional use permit made by Jeanette Lemke.

• Approved timesheets, bills and the auditor's account with the treasurer.

• Approved a request from county employee Debra Emme to allow the use of the Commission Chambers for a local Girl Scouts troop at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

• Discussed questions that should be included in employee and department head evaluation forms.