WALL — The Lyman School volleyball coach said players found a cell phone allegedly recording video in a locker room while the team visited for a game in September at Wall High School.

According to Keith Herman, some of his junior varsity players found a phone hidden in the locker room "that they said was recording when they found it."

Lyman played at Wall on Sept. 20. The phone was found in the boy's locker room, which is used as the visitor locker room for girl's sports events, according to Charles Sykora, the principal of grades K-8 at Wall.

Sykora acknowledged that a phone was found in the locker room, but it is unknown if it was recording.

Sykora said a student, who he declined to name, has been reprimanded. Sykora declined to give any further information, but Herman said the student is a male.

The case and the phone have been turned over to the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is pending.

Herman said law enforcement from the Rapid City area interviewed some of his players and found the phone's alleged owner.