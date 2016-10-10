Palace City Lions has eyes on vision care

Dennis Kaus, with the Palace City Lions, shows a third grader at the Mitchell Christian School his vision results following an eye exam at the school on Monday morning. Palace City Lions has acquired a second vision screening camera to help provide more screenings at area schools. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Mitchell Christian students got the first look at Palace City Lions Club's new tool for eye exams.

Dennis Kaus, a member of Palace City Lions, brought a new machine Monday to Mitchell Christian School to check the eyesight of 15 students from preschoolers to seniors. The situation marked the first time Palace City Lions provided the service to the school and the earliest evaluation conducted using the new device.

"Many parents are not aware that their child can't see correctly," Kaus said. "If we can help that parent and identify that child has a vision problem, we can also help them if they need assistance to get their glasses so the child can properly see and then be able to learn and then turn into a productive citizen."

The purchase cost the club $6,000 to $7,000, Kaus said, which was collected by selling "liquid assets" during Corn Palace events. The group now has two machines to check people's eyesight. The first was purchased four years ago and cost about $6,300, he said.

Palace City Lions has provided the service at Mitchell Public Schools for approximately four years, and eye exams for students in those schools will be provided in the near future.

The device is easy to use, Kaus said, and only requires a few minutes of training. The club trained a nurse to check the majority of Mitchell Christian students' vision, after gaining parental consent, but Kaus returned Monday to check those who were unable to attend the first session.

The device sends a beam of light toward the child's eye and makes calculations about each eye based on what is reflected back. Kaus said the process is more effective than using a Snellen chart, which displays letters of decreasing sizes in a pyramid format on the wall.

Kaus said younger children might confuse letters on a chart, so while the exam proctor may diagnose a sight problem, the child actually may not be familiar with the alphabet yet. Furthermore, the readings from the newer devices are "more scientific" and can diagnose near and farsightedness.

While an optometrist can check children's eyesight, Kaus said many don't see an eye doctor on a regular schedule. With this method, parents can see quantifiable data each year about their children's sight, which can make purchasing glasses from an optometrist easier.

"It's kind of like being hit between the eyes. The parent can see the child is having problems," Kaus said. "Then they can step up their priority in teaking their child to an optometrist to get them the glasses that they need."

Mitchell Christian School Administrator Gary Cookson said school exams can be important in getting an initial alert regarding vision problems, and he said Palace City Lions is welcome to return for more exams next year.

"If they will come, it'd be great," Cookson said.

While this is the first year Palace City Lions completed the exams, Cookson said someone has been checking childrens' eyes at the school for as long as he can remember.

In addition to Mitchell, Kaus said Palace City Lions travels to other towns for screenings and lets other groups borrow the devices, testing the eyesight of area children in approximately 15 towns.

Lions Clubs around the world have provided sight programs since 1925, when Hellen Keller attended a Lions Club International Convention and challenged members to be "knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness," according to the Lions Clubs International website.

Kaus sees sight programs as the primary purpose for Lions Clubs, and the new machine will allow them to provide faster and more effective services.