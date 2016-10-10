Lake Committee still seeking members

The search continues for the two newest members of the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee.

As the seven-person board embarks on a recently approved $73,725 project with Omaha-based Fyra Engineering to identify the problems within the algae-ridden lake, Mitchell Mayor Jerry Toomey is hoping to fill out the committee membership following two resignations.

Despite the recent resignations of Dave Allen and Gary Bussmus, the committee has continued to meet and make progress toward its ultimate goal of fixing the lake. But Toomey is looking for two more committee members, preferably an engineer and a landowner along the Firesteel Creek, to round out the voluntary task force.

Those interested in applying can fill out a citizen interest application, which is available on the city of Mitchell website, or attend the committee's regular monthly meeting on 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mitchell Recreation Center.

With the city moving forward with Fyra's proposal to study the issues within the lake, Toomey's ideal candidate would be a landowner along the creek that feeds into Lake Mitchell.

"I just think it would be nice to get some of the landowners that live along the creek, I think that would be a benefit to the city to work with the rural people and also for Fyra moving ahead with any suggestions that they might have moving along the creek," Toomey said.

At Tuesday's meeting, the committee will consider approving a contract with Fyra and discuss what the next step is for the lake restoration project. Tuesday's meeting will be the first since the Mitchell City Council approved a preliminary study to restore the lake by a 6-2 vote.

Fyra's plan would define the issues within the 670-acre lake, develop a nutrient mass balance, determine pollutant loads, develop a lake response model and initiate community-based planning. Once the first phase is done, the city will have the opportunity to decide whether to move forward with Fyra's second phase, which would develop a lake restoration plan at an estimated cost of $100,000 to $300,000.

If the city ultimately approves the second phase and continues working with Fyra to improve water quality at the lake, a representative of Fyra said a full restoration could cost millions. Some of those millions, however, are expected to be covered by grant funding.

The lake committee will also continue its discussion regarding the installation of public boat docks, which could be used by boaters who do not own lakeside property.

The public dock program discussion resurfaced recently after being tabled in 2014 when former City Attorney Carl Koch has concerns about potential liability the city could face while owning and operating a marina.

The committee is also scheduled to discuss the installation of fish habitat throughout the lake, which was discussed at the group's September meeting.