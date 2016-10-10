Powerball lottery ticket sold in Watertown worth $100,000

WATERTOWN (AP) — A Powerball ticket sold in Watertown is worth $100,000 in the latest drawing.

Lottery officials say the ticket matched four of five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game's $50,000 third prize in Saturday's drawing, and the ticket holder bought an option for an additional dollar that doubled the amount.

The odds of winning Powerball's third prize are 1 in about 913,000. Winners have about six months to claim a prize.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot is at $107 million for the next drawing, on Wednesday.