Car-motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls kills motorcyclist

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car at a Sioux Falls intersection killed the driver of the motorcycle.

Police say the crash happened about 7 p.m. Sunday. They say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a car at the intersection in western Sioux Falls.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the car were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.