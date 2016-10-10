Search
    Car-motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls kills motorcyclist

    By Associated Press Today at 5:31 p.m.

    SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car at a Sioux Falls intersection killed the driver of the motorcycle.

    Police say the crash happened about 7 p.m. Sunday. They say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a car at the intersection in western Sioux Falls.

    The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the car were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

    The names of those involved were not immediately released.

