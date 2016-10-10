The Mitchell High School Marching Band performs on Saturday morning for residents of Edgewood Prairie Crossings Nursing Home in Mitchell. (Submitted photo)

ORANGE CITY, IOWA — The Mitchell High School Marching Band won its class on Saturday at the Dutchman Field Championships for the ninth consecutive year.

The competition, held in Orange City, Iowa, featured more than 30 bands in four classes, and Mitchell received the fourth-highest overall score, behind Sioux Falls Lincoln, Brandon Valley and Omaha Burke High School.

Along with placing first in the 3A class, the Mitchell band also received awards for best hornline, best color guard and best percussion.

"We have a great group of kids this year who are willing to work hard and that hard work is paying off at these competitions," Director Ryan Stahle said. "We have really enjoyed performing for these audiences and are really proud of what we have done at these events."

Prior to Saturday's competition, the band performed for residents of Edgewood Prairie Crossings Nursing Home in Mitchell.

The band will finish its competition season this weekend when it travels to the Dakota Dome to compete in the U.S. Bands Quad State Marching Competition in Vermillion. Last year, the band won its class and also received the "Cadet Award for Excellence" which was the highest honor at the event.

The band will hold its annual indoor marching show at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Corn Palace.

The band is staffed by Jenna Jamison, Marissa Apts, Mike Sejnoha, Chase Jamison and Stahle.