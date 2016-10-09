School board to review fundraising policies

The Mitchell Board of Education will be looking into policies surrounding school-based fundraising.

During its regularly scheduled meeting Monday at the Mitchell Middle School at 5 p.m., the board will be considering approval of two policies.

For the first one, the board will consider revisions to policy 544 called "Wellness Policy." To comply with the National School Lunch Program regulations, new provisions will be added to the policy. This includes requiring that all fundraising in the school setting be reviewed and then approved in advance by the school principal or director of food services.

The revisions will also not allow external groups, such as the Girl Scouts or non-school-sponsored sports, to fundraise through the sale of food products in school buildings during any part of the school day. Instead, it must first be approved by the principal before an external group can fundraise in any of the school district's buildings. .

The second policy the board will review is called the "Crowdfunding/Employee Fundraising for School Purposes." School district employees have the ability to fundraise for classrooms and programs through various websites.

To avoid "certain pitfalls" like other schools across the country have experienced, Superintendent Joseph Graves drafted a policy for employees to be aware. In the board book published on the school's website, it is stated that Graves is collecting input from teachers who have already participated in crowdfunding for the school district.

"The fact that I am recommending this policy should in no way be understood as a critique of these activities or a discouragement of our people from engaging in them," Graves said in the document. "Truthfully, we love having this opportunity open to us and I am recommending policy so nothing occurs which might be a discouragement of it in the future."

To end the board's meeting, members will enter into executive session for the purpose of "consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters."

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board will consider the following personnel items:

• New Hire (classified): William Oyen, maintenance for K-12, compensation of $14.75 per hour for eight hours per day, effective Sept. 16; Kathy Eggers, food service at Mitchell Senior High School, compensation of $11 per hour for four hours per day, effective Oct. 10; Betty Lou Anderson, general food service at all buildings, compensation of $11 per hour for 5.5 hours per day, effective Oct. 3; Shelly Double, paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, compensation of $10.62 per hour for 7 hours per day, effective Oct. 17.

• Transfer (classified): Linda Geidel, four hours in serving line to 5.5 hours in the salad bar area of the senior high, effective Sept. 29.

• MTI New Hires: Greg VonWald, SDLA adjunct instructor, compensation of $50 per hour for 64 hours for $3,200, effective fall 2016 semester; Joseph Thornell, SdLA adjunct instructor, compensation of $50 per hour for 120 hours for $6,000, effective fall 2016 semester.

• MTI Substitute pay increase: Pay increase from $15 to $20 per hour.

• MTI Workstudy pay increase: Pay increase from $8.55 to $9 per hour.

Other business

In other regular business, the board will:

• Consider approving the budget supplement for salaries and benefits at Mitchell Technical Institute. This budget supplement, a budget increase for Fund 23, is needed to reflect increase in salary and benefits for instructional employees. The source of the money will be from state sales tax increase.

• Discuss and consider the superintendent evaluation form. President Deb Olson said she will bring more information for the board to review and consider in tonight's meeting regarding the form. For more than 20 years, the same instrument is used to evaluate the superintendent of each school district, and in the recent joint conference of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) and the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD), discussion of updating this process took place.

• Hear a superintendent's report.

• Hear public commentary.

• Tour the Middle School and Performing Arts Center construction site.