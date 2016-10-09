Davison Co. to consider replacement Taser purchase

The Davison County Commission will consider providing a replacement tool for law enforcement a the county jail.

The five-person board will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to consider a request from Corrections Administrator Don Radel to purchase a replacement Taser. The discussion will take place at the Davison County North Offices.

The board will also consider moving its regular Nov. 8 meeting to Nov. 10. Nov. 8, a Tuesday, is Election Day.

Agenda items

• 9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting, hear board reports and allow time for citizen input.

• 9:15 a.m.: Meet as the Board of Adjustment and speak with Jeanette Lemke, Harvey Hanselman and Steve Jorgenson.

• 9:40 a.m.: Consider approving a plat as recommended by the Planning Commission.

• 9:45 a.m.: Meet with Welfare Director Dawn Grissom to hear a quarterly welfare report.

• 10 a.m.: Meet with Debra Emme to request the use of the Commission Chambers.

• 10:10 a.m.: Discuss the request for a replacement Taser with Corrections Administrator Don Radel.

• 10:15 a.m.: Review various employee evaluation forms and discuss department head evaluations.

• 11 a.m.: Discuss miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets, consider rescheduling the Nov. 8 meeting to Nov. 10 and consider approving the auditor's account with the treasurer.