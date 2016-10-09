Moser man dies in rural Tripp Co. crash

CARTER—Authorities released the name of a 34-year-old Moser man who was found dead Saturday following a one-vehicle crash in Tripp County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Tyler Antoine was identified as the man killed in the crash approximately seven miles north of Carter. The 2005 Ford pickup Antoine was driving on 297th Avenue was found in a field at 9 a.m. Saturday, but the exact time of the crash is unknown.

Antoine is believed to have been driving the truck north on 297th Avenue, just south of 272nd Street, when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.

Antoine, who was the truck's only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Tripp County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.