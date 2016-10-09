A Sanford helicopter leaves the scene of a one-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Highway 25 and 251st Street, north of Farmer in rural Hanson County Saturday evening. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic)

FARMER—Seven people were hurt, including a 2-month-old girl who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday near Farmer.

Charges are pending against 33-year-old Elma Mendez-Mendez, of Huron, who was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van northbound at approximately 5:20 p.m. on South Dakota Highway 25 when she lost control of the vehicle.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the vehicle entered the west ditch, rolled several times and two people were ejected. The crash occurred four miles west of Spencer, near Farmer, which is in Hanson County.

Four juveniles were injured in the crash. A 2-month-old girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, a 1-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, a 7-year-old whose gender was not immediately available received serious non-life threatening injuries and an 11-year-old boy who was not wearing a seat belt suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Isaias Lopez-Mendez, 32, who was wearing a seat belt, and Carmen Mendez-Mendez, 23, who did not have a seat belt on, are both from Huron and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to the hospital in Mitchell.

Information about which passengers were ejected from the vehicle was not available.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on the scene were Hanson County Sheriff's Office, McCook County Sheriff's Office, Salem Ambulance Service and Mitchell Ambulance Service.