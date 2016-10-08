Platte man suffers serious injuries in Friday night crash

PLATTE — A Platte man suffered serious injuries in a Friday night crash.

At 8:50 p.m. Friday, Roald Beiningen, 67, of Platte, was traveling westbound on 282nd Street, near 362nd Avenue, five miles southwest of Platte. Beiningen's 2013 Buick Regal drifted off of the roadway into the north ditch, where it vaulted off of a field approach and flipped end-over-end multiple times, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Beiningen, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a hospital in Platte and was later airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Charges are pending.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Other responding agencies were the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office, Platte Police Department and Platte Ambulance.