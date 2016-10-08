34-year-old man dies in Tripp County crash

CARTER—A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a crash seven miles north of Carter.

Carter is near Winner, S.D., in Tripp County, located in southeast South Dakota.

The man was traveling north on 297th Avenue, just south of 272nd Street, when the driver lost control, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The 2005 Ford pickup entered the ditch and rolled multiple times. The driver, who was not wearing seat belt, was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene.

The deceased's name is not being released pending notification of family.

The exact time of the crash is not known, but officials estimate it occurred around 9 a.m.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Tripp County Sheriff's Office also responded.

No other information was immediately available.