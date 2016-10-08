Wagner home destroyed in Thursday night fire

WAGNER — A Wagner home is a complete loss following a Thursday night house fire, leaving one person displaced.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the occupant of a home located across from the Catholic church in Wagner fell asleep with something cooking on the stove, according to Wagner Fire Chief Dale Petrik.

The home caught fire, causing heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the residence.

The occupant was able to escape with no injuries, but the resident is unable to live in the home.

Petrik said 15 members of the Wagner Fire Department were on scene for an hour and a half.