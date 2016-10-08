Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump states that he believes U.S. President Barack Obama was born in the United States at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 16, at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two of South Dakota's most well-known Republican politicians have called for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump to drop out of the race, elevating Indiana Gov. Mike Pence to campaign for the nation's top political office against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

U.S. Sen. John Thune and Gov. Dennis Daugaard called for Trump's withdrawal shortly before noon Saturday via Twitter. The statements came one day after a video was released in which Trump used explicit language to describe forcing himself on women.

"Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately," Thune said.

Moments before Thune, Daugaard posted a similar statement to the social media platform.

"Enough is enough. Donald Trump should withdraw in favor of Governor Mike Pence. This election is too important," Daugaard said.

Since the tape—recorded in 2005—was released Friday by the Washington Post in which Trump used crude language to discuss unsuccessfully trying to seduce a married woman and grabbing a part of a woman's anatomy without her permission, several Republicans have unendorsed their party's candidate. Despite a slew of rescinded endorsements, Trump said he would stay in the race.

Both Thune and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem offered their support of Trump this election season. Rounds' seat is safe in the Senate, having won his six-year term in 2014, but Thune and Noem face re-election this year against Democrats Jay Williams and State Rep. Paula Hawks, respectively.

While Trump said he would not drop out, his vice presidential running mate released a statement Saturday at 11:56 a.m. central saying he was "offended" by Trump's comments.

"As a husband and father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the eleven-year-old video released yesterday. I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people. We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night," Pence said.

As of 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, it's unclear whether Rounds or Noem will call for Trump to drop out of the race.

The South Dakota Democratic Party also released a statement shortly after the Trump tape was released, calling his language "shocking and offensive," and asking Thune, Rounds, Noem and Daugaard to "repudiate these horrific statements and revoke their endorsements of him for president."

"Donald Trump's remarks are shocking and horrifying. Quite simply, they amount to a man celebrating his ability to sexually assault a woman. No woman should ever be treated in such a way. His remarks show this narcissistic man's crass views of women and that he views women as objects, not equals. This man has no business being President of our great country. These words once again show this man is unfit to serve in the highest office in the land," said the S.D. Democratic Party.