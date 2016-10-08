Closings for Native American Day
The following local businesses and offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, for Native American Day:
• Mitchell Public Library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, to observe Native American Day holiday. Regular hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11.
• Garbage collection for the city of Mitchell will begin at 7 a.m. and be completed by noon on Oct. 10. The city of Mitchell Landfill will close at noon; Dependable Recycling will follow the City of Mitchell schedule; The Compost Drop off site will be open from 4:40 p.m. until sunset on Monday.