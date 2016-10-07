Earlier this week, the South Dakota Department of Education (S.D. DOE) released the annual report cards for every school district in the state, which shows how the Mitchell School District has bested the state average for the past several years. The cards measure varying performance indicators such as graduation, career readiness, academic growth and attendance in the elementary, middle school and high school.

In an act to boost attendance and it's importance in the state, Gov. Dennis Daugaard proclaimed September as Attendance Awareness Month.

The announcement also told the state educators and administrators that missing 10 percent of the school year can negatively impact student achievement. This is about two to three days each month.

The annual report card put the state's average attendance rate at 80.2 percent. This statistic looks at the percent attending 94 percent or more of enrolled days. Mitchell School District reported just above this rate at 81.2 percent.

This is a fairly new statistic the state reports, according to Superintendent Joe Graves, but the Mitchell School District reports a slightly different attendance number: the average percentage of students who are sitting in the classroom each day. This year's statistic, which was released with the district's report card on Friday, sat in the mid-90s for the elementary schools, the middle school and senior high school.

When the state did report this statistic in prior years, Graves said Mitchell was always "well in advance of the state each year." And he credits this to the teachers, parents, administrators and the students themselves.

"It's absolutely fundamental," Graves said. "You can't do well in school if you aren't here."

Parents are 'the lifeline'

One of the key players in student attendance is the child's parents.

"Without the parents, there's really nothing to do be done," Graves said. "They are absolutely a pillar of student attendance."

At Mitchell Middle School, attendance is taken five times a day, one for each block of the school day according to Principal Justin Zajic.

Zajic said parents are the ones dropping off students every day at school, especially in the winter when it's too cold for students to walk.

"We involve the parents as much as we can," he said. "They are the lifeline for this student."

If a middle school student is absent for five days of school per semester, the parents will receive a letter of information. If this increases to eight days, parents will receive a letter of concern and a resource officer will make a home visit. If it reaches 10 days, a truancy petition may be filed with the state's attorney. Parents will receive a letter of notification of the truancy.

But Zajic said educators don't let it get this far and typically take a proactive approach with students who are missing several days of school.

"If we see a student who is missing a lot of days, we meet with the parents," Zajic said. "And if they're not quite feeling comfortable, we try to make accommodations with them."

At the high school level, Principal Joe Childs said it's all about communication. Like the middle school, the senior high also takes attendance multiple times a day, during each block.

"The high school realizes that the home to school connection is the most important part of strong academics," Childs said. "And so we do continue to try and maintain that communication through the home."

Childs said he address student absences every single day. If students miss a class, and the school is not sure where they are, they confirm the student's location Childs said, whether they're sick or skipped school.

"When we're dealing with absenteeism with students or students gone habitually, we don't let it get to any certain point," Childs said. "We get involved right away."

Becky Roth, the principal of L.B. Williams Elementary, said the bottom line is communication with families.

If students are missing school because of transportation or another home situation, Roth said they want to brainstorm together with parents and develop a plan to get the student to school.

"During the first three weeks of school, our staff is calling all parents and seeing how things are going and trying to be proactive rather than reactive to situations," Roth said.

A team effort

While parents play an important role, Childs said he also credits high attendance rates in the high school to strong academic programming.

They have courses geared toward all types of students, customized classrooms and the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy, where students can take classes focused more on their interests such as culinary arts.

There are "seemingly endless" opportunities at school and within the community for activities and clubs, Childs said.

When graduation nears, Childs said Mitchell doesn't seem to have the "senior slump" like other schools have. Instead of getting antsy towards the end of their high school careers and skipping class, Childs said he's noticed instead that students are more determined.

The S.D. DOE reports that some factors that lead to chronic absense include a lack of engaging and relevant instruction or no meaningful relationships with adults in school.

That's where teachers come into play, and according to Roth, it's part of their job to keep students actively engaged.

"What's interesting is we rely on parents to get here, but they really want to be here and see what the teachers are doing," Roth said.

And Graves agrees. Teachers engage with students, but so do guidance counselors and the office staff. They encourage and persuade students to continue coming to school, boosting the attendance rate.

The attendance rate at the Mitchell elementary schools, which sits at 96.5 percent, shows how dedicated the staff is to education, Roth said. If students are in school, it's hard for teachers to do their job. Roth said the schools are responsible for holding students accountable.

At L.B. Williams, Roth said they recognize kids who are part of the 420 Minute Club. This group includes students who have avoided being tardy and have not missed a minute of school.

The elementary school also has certificates for perfect attendance each quarter, rewarding students for their attendance record.

"Elementary kids are really into that and it's a big deal for them," Roth said. "It's the little things along the way that we do."

The school district also employs a resource officer and a prevention specialist, which both have roles that involve attendance.

The resource officer is a Mitchell police officer who will conduct home visits and speak with parents when students are frequently absent. The prevention specialist has a number of roles such as looking at anti-bullying program, prevention of social ills from tobacco to alcohol to drugs. She also watches attendance. Part of her job is to figure out ways to enhance and improve the district's efforts in areas such as attendance.

In the past seven years, Mitchell has always remained in the mid-90s as far as attendance rates go, and Graves is happy with the results.

"I was pleased with the rates," he said. "They're pretty much consistent with what I've seen in the past."

This year, the high school hit an average of 95.2 percent and the middle school at 95.3 percent. These are both slightly up from last year, but generally have been similar to past years. Last year, the middle school boasted a 95.1 percent attendance rate, while the senior high sat at 94.6 percent.

But it's not just the effort in the schools, but the entire Mitchell community, according to Graves, to promote education and it's importance.

"Mitchell believes in education," Graves said.