As the outdoor science program at the Wagner Community School grows, Carrie Tucek's new botany class had groundbreaking experiences that will soon become a learning tradition for Wagner students.

It was the students themselves that made the suggestion that the learn how to make and can salsa from the produce they have been harvesting from the school garden. With the philosophy of encouraging student-driven projects, 16 high school seniors began their canning adventure.

With a prosperous schools garden, they were able to harvest the peppers, onions, tomatoes, and various types of peppers from mild to hot for their salsa.

High School Principal Neil Goter made a visit to give assist students while they cut up their vegetables. Each group brought in their own recipes and seasoning ideas to the kitchen. Senior Jackie Greger brought her own canning experiences with her mother's instructions and taught her class how to can their salsa.

As Wagner students from pre-K through 12 become more involved with the outdoor science program, it is the students themselves that are demonstrating the importance of student involvement with our new outdoor curriculum.

"I think it was cool to see the whole process of making salsa, from growing the vegetables to canning them," Senior Abby Beeson said.

Our students and staff will continue to provide engaging experiences that will last a lifetime with our students. Links to our aquaponics/geodome/garden projects can be found at wagner.k12.sd.us.