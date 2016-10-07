New Holland woman's 437-pumpkin smashes competition record

Linda Feenstra, who lives north of New Holland, grew a 437-pound pumpkin and four smaller counterparts — all of which checked in at more than 200 pounds.

Feenstra grew the pumpkins as part of the Douglas County Pumpkinpalooza competition, sponsored by the Douglas County Memorial Hospital and Fairway Feed of Armour. Feenstra's 437-pounder won the competition by a landslide, with the second-place pumpkin weighing in at 249 pounds. It also smashed the competition's record 328-pound pumpkin, grown last year by Barb Mills.

"I didn't do any special tricks, I just got lucky," Feenstra said. "It was first-timer's luck, I think."

Feenstra said she ordered special pumpkin seeds online, designed specifically to grow exceptionally large. She spent $13 on a six-seed pack, and planted them in May. She started growing the pumpkins in a bucket inside of her home, and as they got larger, she transplanted them into the yard. One plant died, but the remaining five grew throughout the summer and fall. The second-largest weighed 361 pounds.

"It was such a mumbo jumbo mess, and it was getting to be a big area they covered," Feenstra said. "They went into the trees and over a fence and all over the place."

To have the colossal plant weighed, Feenstra and her family had to find a way to transfer it from their home to a feed business in Armour. The group settled on using a loader to put it into the back of a pickup, then employees at the business helped with the unloading process.

For a while, the pumpkins will sit at the end of the family's driveway serving as festive fall decorations. But, eventually, Feenstra said the exceptionally large pumpkins will become target practice for area hunters.

"We're certainly not going to make pumpkin pie with them," she said.

For her victory, Feenstra received a cash prize, which she said she intends to donate back to the Douglas County Memorial Hospital.