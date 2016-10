Fourth grader William Hagmann dumps feathers onto Mrs. Becky Roth as one of the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 1 / 10

Third-grader Payton Musick pours maple syrup onto Mrs. Kim Bruguier as one of the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 2 / 10

Norah Bauer, a begindergartener, dumps feathers on Mrs. Becky Roth's head as one of the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 3 / 10

First grader Charlie Musick pours maple syrup onto Mrs. Becky Roth as one of the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 4 / 10

Fourth grader Kamryn Theelen dumps confetti onto Mrs. Becky Roth as one of the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 5 / 10

Mrs. Kim Bruguier reacts to the maple syrup being poured onto her head after Mrs. Becky Roth, already went through it as part of the celebration for the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 6 / 10

Kindergartener Maddie Janzing dumps confetti onto Mrs. Becky Roth as one of the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 7 / 10

Mrs. Kim Bruguier, left, and Mrs. Becky Roth celebrate after having had maple syrup, feathers and confetti dumped on them as part of the celebration for the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 8 / 10

Mrs. Becky Roth smiles after having had maple syrup, feathers and confetti dumped on them as part of the celebration for the winners of L.B. Williams annual raffle ticket sales on Friday afternoon outside of the school. Students at L.B. Williams are using the money they raised from raffle tickets to help replace outdated playground equipment. (Matt Gade / Republic) 9 / 10