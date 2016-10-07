Mitchell Fire and Rescue responds to an injury accident on Friday morning at the intersection of North Main Street and Seventh Avenue in Mitchell. (Matt Gade / Republic)

An Emery woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Mitchell.

Ashton Albin, 21, was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment of a potential hand or wrist injury after the 2010 Chevrolet Impala she was driving collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 19-year-old Mitchell resident Jacob Mackey at the intersection of Main Street and Seventh Avenue, according to Patrol Officer Patrick Marler.

At approximately 9 a.m., Albin traveled southbound on Main Street and failed to yield to Mackey, who was traveling northbound and turned east toward Seventh Avenue, Marler said, causing a collision between the two vehicles.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Albin was transported to the hospital by Mitchell Fire and Rescue for a checkup on the possible hand or wrist injury.

Marler said Albin was transporting a LifeQuest client and two other people, but none of the passengers were injured. Marler estimated damages of approximately $8,000 to the Impala and $3,500 to the Silverado.

Albin was cited with failure to yield, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.