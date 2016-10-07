GFP backs away from plan for fishing tournament fees

MOBRIDGE — In a rare move, the state Game, Fish and Parks Department backed away Thursday from a proposal to start charging fees and require permits for fishing tournaments in South Dakota.

The department also wanted to make it a violation if anglers participated in tournaments that didn't have permits. That won't be happening either.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission started a public hearing Thursday on the plan, but GFP Secretary Kelly Hepler told commissioners they didn't need it.

Hepler declared the department was withdrawing the plan.

"Frankly we didn't think all the way through it," Hepler said.

Later in the meeting, State Fisheries Chief John Lott provided more details about what led to the 180-degree turn.

"We did learn a fair amount through interaction with the public during the public comment period," Lott said.

The fees would have ranged from $200 for a tournament with 20 to 49 boats all the way to $800 for a tournament with 100 or more boats.

The idea behind the fee plan was to compensate the department for the time spent by staff for the approval process and for field staff to monitor larger tournaments and clean up after the events.

Lott said the $200 minimum was considered "excessive" for small events and people who participate in clubs, fishing leagues and non-profits opposed to paying fees.

He said another question that came up was whether the commission had the legal authority from the Legislature to charge a fee for fishing tournaments.

The commissioners agreed to kill the proposal. The panel's chairwoman, Cathy Peterson, of Salem, thanked the public for its comments, the GFP staff for its decision to pull back and the commissioners for listening to citizens who spoke up.

"The process works. Thirty days of public comment made us realize it was not the time to that," Peterson said.