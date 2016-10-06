Daniel Daum hugs Harry Koops (in white), pastor of First Reformed Church in Platte, as Israel Vasek, left, celebrate after the Platte Area Ministerial Association purchased the Westerhuis land of 44 acres for 370,000 dollars back in Sept. (Matt Gade/Republic)

PLATTE — Though the land was purchased in September, the future of the Westerhuis estate is still in the air.

On Sept. 16, the Platte Area Ministerial Association purchased the land, formerly owned by Scott and Nicole Westerhuis, for $370,000. That day, they made a 10 percent down payment on the purchase. The ministerial association is required to pay the remainder—$333,000 within 30 days of the sale, according to representatives with Wieman Land & Auction, the company that auctioned the Westerhuis estate.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2015, Scott Westerhuis is suspected to have shot and killed his wife, Nicole, and four children before setting his home ablaze and killing himself.

The ministerial association anticipates 8 to 10 weeks of summer youth ministry programs to be held each year at the property, along with other retreats and camps throughout the year.

Prior to the land sale, the ministerial association received an "overwhelming" amount of donations for the project, allowing the group to gather enough funds to make the down payment on the property, as well as purchase the gym's wood floor for $8,600 and the two basketball hoops inside of the gym for $500 each.

But, since the auction, the influx of donations has slowed, while the closing date—Oct. 17, according to Wieman Land & Auction—is rapidly approaching.

"I think people are under the impression that the day of the sale we had the full $370,000," said Harry Koops, with the ministerial association. "It was like, after the sale, the funds dried up, and I was like, 'Woah, there's a real need to inform the community correctly of where we're at.' "

Officials with the ministerial association declined to say how much money they have raised for the project as of Thursday evening, but Koops said they are under "quite a bit of pressure" to generate the funds to secure the land.

And Koops believes the funds will come through.

"The week before (the auction) we thought it was clear God was opening the doors, and now we're just waiting to see what this challenge in our path is going to teach us," Koops said.

Gary Wieman, with Wieman Land & Auction, said through 48 years working in the auction business, he's never had a sale go bad. There have been hiccups and missteps, of course, but he has never had a sale unable to close, Wieman said.

Occasionally, a person or group will be granted an extension to gather the funds needed to close on a sale. But, should the ministerial association be unable to raise the money needed to close on the sale, Wieman said it's possible the land would then be repossessed by the representatives of the Westerhuis estate, and the ministerial would lose its 10 percent down payment.

But the ministerial association is confident it will be able to persevere and raise the money it needs.

Daniel Daum, with the ministerial association, said the association is reaching out to individuals and groups for donations and, in the process, is working to educate people more about what the plans are for the property. Then, in the coming weeks, the ministerial association plans to host a "large fundraiser," but haven't yet decided what that fundraiser will be.

And the ministerial association's vision for the Westerhuis property is simple: redemption.

Daum said the ministerial association hopes to create an environment where children can be helped and have fun, which he believes was the property's initial purpose.

Once the ministerial association is able to close on the purchase of the property, they will begin cleaning up the area where the house once stood. Daum said there have been many people from the community who have said they will volunteer their time and heavy equipment to assist in the cleanup.

"We have no timetables set for that," Daum said. "Of course, nothing can happen until we close. But I have been so full in meeting with people, sharing the vision ... that my mind has had a hard time going anywhere else. This is a project that the state is watching and we have been encouraged by people who have wanted to be involved."