FREEMAN — A Yankton man was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed pursuit that spanned four counties.

Bobby Hendrix, 45, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Lincoln, Turner, Yankton and Hutchinson counties, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 472nd Avenue and 271st Street in Lincoln County, south of Sioux Falls, because his license plate was not visible, Mangan said.

After the trooper asked Hendrix, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, for a driver's license, Hendrix allegedly accelerated and drove south on 472nd Avenue.

Law enforcement followed the vehicle for about an hour through four counties before finally stopping Hendrix on Highway 81, near the intersection with Highway 44, about 3 miles north of Freeman in Hutchinson County, Mangan said.

Hendrix was arrested without further incident.

Felony and misdemeanor charges are pending against Hendrix, but Mangan deferred comment to the Lincoln County state's attorney, who could not immediately be reached.

The sheriff's offices in Yankton, Turner and Lincoln counties assisted in the incident.