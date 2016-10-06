According to the South Dakota Department of Health's food establishment inspection results database, no Mitchell restaurant has failed a health inspection since Sept. 2015. And Bill Chalcraft, a health protection official with the S.D. DOH, said the results are somewhat surprising.

"I would say with that many establishments, I'd probably say that it is a little bit unusual that everybody would have a passing score," Chalcraft said.

A health score below an 80, out of a total 100 points, triggers a re-inspection, and none of Mitchell's 101 food service establishments fell below that mark since Sept. 8, 2015. The last restaurant to fall below the threshold, which can lead to a suspension of a food service license if violations present an imminent health hazard, was Corona Village.

Corona Village, a Mexican restaurant located at 1101 S. Burr St., scored a 78 last year. It has since received a score of 83 for a handful of minor violations.

Chalcraft said the inspection process itself is a good tool to educate employees and restaurant operators on ways to improve a poor score.

"Part of that is the inspection is also an educational opportunity, so that the inspector works with the facility to not only identify current issues, but also give them ways and methods that they can use in the future to prevent those violations from occurring again," Chalcraft said.

Following a low score, Corona Village was able to improve by five points the next year.

The Cubby's convenience store located on South Burr Street and Pizza Ranch tied for the second lowest score with 82 points. The New China Buffet holds he city's lowest score, having received 80 points in its June inspection.

New China Buffet has a track record of low scores. Although the restaurant — located on North Main Street — narrowly passed its latest test, it failed three out of five inspections between April 2014 and Oct. 2015.

Despite the low scores from New China Buffet and six others that received a total below an 85, including Rita's Place, Chalcraft said the city-wide success on health inspections is a testament to the local restaurateurs.

"I'd see it as a positive sign just because it's most likely a true reflection of the facilities," Chalcraft said.

The health inspection scores are available on the S.D. DOH's website in a recently revamped database. The new system was launched approximately three months ago, according to Chalcraft, in an effort to improve public access to the health reports.

"I think it's a great tool for the public and the facilities," Chalcraft said.

The following are the most recent health inspection scores made available on the S.D. DOH database, from lowest to highest:

New China Buffet - 80

Pizza Ranch - 82

Cubby's Mitchell East - 82

The Depot - 83

Ramada - 83

Corona Village - 83

Rita's Place - 84

Perkins Restaurant - 85

Yessica's Restaurant - 85

Big Dummy's Bar - 86

Marlin's Family Restaurant - 86

Cubby's Mitchell West - 86

Coacher Goetsch American Legion - 87

Dr. Lucky's Bar & Grill - 87

Chef Louie's Steak House & Lounge - 88

Moonlight Bar & Lounge - 88

Lake House - 89

Dairy Queen - 89

Pizza Hut - 89

Subway (Spruce Street) - 89

Shakes 'N' Stuff - 89

Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar - 89

Thirsty's - 89

County Fair Food and Fuel - 90

Freedom Valu Center - 90

Spruce Street Cafe - 91

Ruby Tuesday - 91

Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill - 91

Caribou Coffee (Burr Street) -91

M & H Gas - 91

Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill - 91

Fanny Horner's Eating Establishment - 91

Napoli's Italian Restaurant - 91

Zesto - 92

Hardee's - 92

Cafe Teresa - 92

Scoreboard Pub & Grille - 92

Cornerstone Too - 92

Cattleman's Club Steakhouse - 92

Casey's General Store (100 S. Main St.) - 93

McDonald's (Burr Street) - 93

Domino's - 93

Taco Bell - 93

James Valley Community Center/Big Daddy D's - 93

Northside Sinclair - 94

Arnie's First and Foster - 94

Quiznos - 94

Easy Come, Easy Go - 94

Cabela's - 94

I-90 Truck Haven - 94

Coborn's - 94

Highland Travel Plaza - 94

Burger King - 94

Crazy About Cupcakes - 94

Kongo Klub - 95

Bread and Batter - 95

County Fair Foods - 95

Little Caesars - 95

Wild Oak Golf Course - 96

McDonald's (Main Street) - 96

Taco John's - 96

Arby's - 96

Subway (Sanborn Boulevard) - 96

Walmart - 96

County Fair Banquet Hall - 96

Cornerstone Coffee House and Deli - 96

All Star Convenience Store - 96

Culver's - 96

Subway (Interstate 90) - 96

Davison County Jail - 96

Comfort Inn & Suites - 96

Grounded Espresso Bar - 96

Platinum Players Club - 96

Jimmy John's - 96

Dakota Wesleyan University Aramark Campus Services - 97

Mitchell Aquatic Center - 97

Papa Murphy's Pizza - 97

Logan Luxury Theatres - 97

Daylight Donuts - 97

Twin Dragon - 97

Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites - 97

Bean Box Espresso - 97

Big Daddy D's - 98

Westside Sinclair - 98

Village Bowl - 98

CherryBerry - 98

AmericInn Lodge & Suites - 98

Pirogues Catering - 98

Mitchell Technical Institute - 98

El Columpio - 98

Dakota Wesleyan University Aramark Java City - 99

Marco's Pizza - 99

South Dakota Horse Sale Concessions - 99

Hot Shots Espresso - 99

Dakota Sunset - 99

Corn Palace Concessions - 99

Hampton Inn - 99

James Valley Community Center - 99

Lakeview Golf Course - 100

Zesto's Back Door - 100

Bs Enterprize LLC - 100