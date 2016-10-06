Woonsocket home nearly destroyed in Monday fire

WOONSOCKET — Officials are unsure if a Woonsocket resident will rebuild following a Monday fire that nearly destroyed his residence.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Woonsocket Fire Department responded to a call of a fire approximately 6 miles northeast of Woonsocket, off Highway 37 at a trailer house, according to Fire Chief Travis Coulthard. When officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and smoke, which caused extensive damage to the entire structure, though it was not completely destroyed. Coulthard said he believes the home is uninhabitable, and he "doesn't recommend" the homeowner, Randy Baysinger, remain in the home. But the building's structure remains standing.

Coulthard said he is unsure where Baysinger is staying and if he plans to rebuild.

Nobody was home when the blaze broke out, and it was discovered when Baysinger returned home for the evening.

More than 20 firefighters from the Woonsocket and Alpena fire departments were on scene for nearly four hours, battling the blaze, and were able to contain the damage to the trailer house, sparing surrounding structures.