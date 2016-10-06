Students in Ms. Witte's fifth-grade class at Longfellow Elementary School have started a penny harvest program to try and raise funds for higher learning books. Collections have been set up at various locations in Mitchell. (Matt Gade / Republic)

That's what the fifth-grade students are learning at Longfellow Elementary School this week. Led by teacher Esther Witte, the students have created a project called the Penny Harvest, to raise money for their classroom.

The 18-student class developed the project after discovering a lack of higher-level books to read. For the first two weeks of school, the class was unable to get to their school library, and they had a very small stock of books in their classroom. And Witte, who has been a third-grade teacher for the past 10 years, began teaching fifth-grade this year and her personal bookshelf only had third- and fourth-grade-level books.

After a little research, the students collaborated and created the Penny Harvest project. And from now until Nov. 4, there will be "harvest jars" set up in 19 locations in Mitchell where people can donate spare change, not just pennies.

"We talked about in our room that a lot of times people get pennies and they put them aside because they are just 1 cent. We talked about can this, if we harvested and harvested these pennies, make a difference in our classroom? That's kind of our project here."

The class plans to check on the jars every Friday, counting change and checking in on how much closer they have reached their goal of $400.

The class plans to purchase new books and also more comfortable seating with the money, using $200 for books and $200 for stability balls.

The Penny Harvest is not a fundraiser, Witte said, but a "21st century problem based learning project." Each student had a job to do, such as reporter, collector, banker, researcher, dumper and grapher.

Their "clincher question," as Witte puts it, is if society overlooks the penny, and the goal was to look at how 1 cent can make a difference.

A research team was assembled and students went to work looking into the most cost-effective seating and what types of books they'd like to see in their classroom.

In the corner of their classroom, the students have created a calendar and chart displaying the amount of money the class makes each day. After three days, the class has raised $16.78. "They're learning teamwork, they're learning how to have better, what I call the productive struggle, they're learning to think outside the box and come up with solutions to problems," Witte said. "They can't get that from curriculum. They're learning real-life skills and making me happy as their teacher."

For 10-year-old Tya Hohn, her job is to be the banker and recorder for the class. Hohn has a notebook with a list of problems the class has faced and continually updates the list as they go along. Luckily, they haven't faced too many problems since they began on Monday.

"I like the project because it's teaching me teamwork and how much a so-small penny can make such a big difference," Hohn said.

The fifth-grader also counts the money for the class. And she, along with a lot of their classmates are shocked by how quickly the pennies add up.

"When we're done, you'll probably never overlook a penny again," Witte said to her fifth-grade students. "They add up don't they?"

The class already has several book series they plan to purchase in November after their project is completed. This includes popular series such as the "Dork Diaries," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and "Harry Potter."

The class is having a lot of fun working on the project, Witte said, and although several students are concerned they won't meet their goal, they're still excited for the end product.