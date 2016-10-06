Platte police vehicle involved in Monday crash

PLATTE — Nobody was injured when a Platte Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash Monday.

According to the Platte Police Department, the police vehicle was T-boned when the driver of a second vehicle proceeded through the intersection of Main Street and Sixth Street in Platte. The driver stopped at the stop sign, didn't see the police car approaching and continued through the intersection, hitting the police vehicle, driven by Officer David Sarne, on its side, according to the police department.

Neither Sarne nor the other driver was injured in the crash.

The incident was caught on camera and it is apparent the driver at fault did not purposely hit the police vehicle, the department said.

The squad car was not totaled and was able to be driven from the scene, but is not usable until repairs are made. It was not immediately known the estimated cost of repairs.