A group of more than 2,500 South Dakota medical professionals is weighing the benefits of raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products.

On a tour of South Dakota, starting in Mitchell, South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) president and Sturgis-based family medicine physician Dr. Tom Hermann said his organization is reviewing the pros and cons of a proposal to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

"So there's going to be some health information that says it may yet be worth discussion on whether or not the age at which you should be allowed to purchase and consume tobacco products should be elevated," Hermann said last week.

Hermann said young adults are particularly susceptible to struggles with addiction. With that in mind, coupled with the negative health effects of tobacco use, Hermann said the SDSMA has a committee looking into the benefits of raising the age to purchase tobacco.

"There's some information that points out that our young people aged 18 to 21 are often impressionable, and if they learn to use tobacco products and even alcohol at that age, they may go on to have problems," Hermann said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking causes more deaths each year than HIV, illegal drug and alcohol use, motor vehicle injuries and firearm-related incidents combined. And, the CDC says, smoking cigarettes increases the risk of death from all causes in both men and women.

The SDSMA is now weighing the health concerns versus the freedom to purchase tobacco at age 18. And Hermann understands some would not be happy with a proposal to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products.

"There will be many people that will take offense to that because they don't want anyone to curtail their liberties to be able to choose, yet when you look at things, it's a reasonable thing to have some heated discussion about," Hermann said.

Despite those objections, South Dakota has already implemented the 2015-2020 Tobacco Control State Plan. The plan, developed by the S.D. Department of Health, is meant to reduce the amount of smokers in the state, which was estimated in 2014 to include approximately 138,000 South Dakotans.

The Tobacco Control Program includes promotion of the South Dakota QuitLine — a phone line established to help smokers kick the habit — and working with tribal partners to pass smoke-free policies on tribal land. The plan also promotes the idea of tobacco-free parks and partners with local school districts to implement tobacco prevention education to limit the amount of smoking related deaths in South Dakota, which reached approximately 1,100 according to the program report released in 2014.

The 2014 report also indicates that young South Dakotans smoke at a higher rate than similarly aged individuals nationwide. Referencing CDC data, the Department of Health report states 30 percent of South Dakotans aged 18 to 24 smoke compared to 21.3 percent of young adults nationwide. It also estimated 21,000 South Dakota children will die prematurely of tobacco-related diseases.

The state, however, also benefits from the sale of tobacco. South Dakota generates $1.53 per pack for 20-stick packs and $1.92 per pack for 25-stick packs.

Medical marijuana

The association of South Dakota medical professionals still hasn't budged on its opposition to the use of marijuana for medical purposes, although Hermann said the SDSM has "seriously reviewed" the plant and its potential benefits.

Currently, South Dakota is one of the 25 states that bans the use of marijuana-derived products for medical purposes. And it's been the SDSMA's policy to stand against marijuana use in general.

Hermann said more research and analysis of the side effects of the plant are needed, but he said there has been testimony about whether young people suffering from certain seizure disorders could benefit from marijuana-derived products.

While Hermann said the SDSMA will stand by scientific evidence and follow existing laws, he said the organization is considering the use of a plant for medical purposes.

"Well, not yet," Hermann said when asked if the SDSMA was ready to support the legalization of marijuana for purposes. "We're looking at it very seriously."

And initiative to put medical marijuana to a public vote this November was recently stalled when the South Dakota Secretary of State's office ruled "New Approach South Dakota" did not provide enough valid signatures to meet the 13,781 plateau needed to reach the ballot.

Medicaid expansion

For another year, the SDSMA's policy agenda is topped by its belief that South Dakota needs to expand access to Medicaid.

South Dakota has avoided expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving upward of 50,000 low-income resident without access to affordable health care.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced this year that he would support an expansion if the federal government took more of the financial burden for Native American Medicaid costs, which could save the state enough money to expand its Medicaid access.

Hermann said he doesn't know whether to be optimistic about Medicaid expansion receiving legislative support in 2016, but he commended the governor's office for seeking funding options for the proposed expansion.

"I understand that they have to look closely at this, so I'm glad I'm not doing that job," Hermann said. "But I think from our health perspective, our organization, we have to advocate for the improvement and the protection of the health of our people, and we think that that is a very admirable thing to advocate for and so that's what we do."