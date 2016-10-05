Circuit court cases from 10/4

The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell.

Not guilty pleas and denials

• Desiree Apgar, 18, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December. Apgar was ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program.

• Danica Loseke, 35, of Mitchell, denied violating probation by using methamphetamine. A trial was scheduled for December, but additional charges may be filed. Loseke was previously placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Lance Shields, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine, impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December.

• Kendra Smith, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December.

• Hannah Webster, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary. A trial was scheduled for December.

Guilty pleas, admissions and sentencings

• Josie Boosinger, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 6 and Sept. 8. She was sentenced to two 2 1/2-year prison terms, to run concurrently and was ordered to pay a $600 fine. Charges of keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, ingestion of methamphetamine and opiates and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Yolanda Garza, 48, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by failing to take a preliminary breath test on multiple dates. Garza was continued on probation under the same conditions.

• Joseph Hernandez, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 2. He was given a suspended imposition of sentence and was placed on probation for four years. Hernandez was ordered to spend 180 days in jail, with credit for 92 days served.

• Courtnee Horn, 19, of Parkston, admitted to violating probation by failing to abide by the terms of the Drug Court program. Horn was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 106 days served. She is estimated to be eligible for parole in less than one year. Horn was previously placed on probation for possession of Vyvanse.

• Ashley Houle, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to ingestion of lorazepam. She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 120 days in jail, and was placed on probation for four years. Houle was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine. A charge of ingestion of zolpidem was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Johnson, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of tramadol on April 14. He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 121 days in jail with credit for one day served, and was placed on probation for four years. Johnson was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine.

• Nicholas Meyer, 38, of Merrill, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession of at least 1 pound of marijuana with intent to distribute on April 30. Meyer was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for seven days served. Meyer was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine. Charges of possession of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Kevin Randall, 51, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on June 21. Randall was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 105 days served, and was placed on probation for six years. He was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Scott Riddell, 52, of Plankinton, pleaded guilty to third-offense DUI on April 30. He has previously been convicted of DUI for incidents on Sept. 24, 2001, and Jan. 26, 2012, in Aurora County. The maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, and Riddell's license must be revoked for at least one year. Sentencing was scheduled for November.

• Cody Schmidt, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on June 16. He also admitted to violating probation in two cases by using methamphetamine. Schmidt was sentenced to three years in prison in each case, to be served concurrently with credit for 204 days served, and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,250. A charge of ingestion of methamphetamine was dismissed. Schmidt was previously placed on probation for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

• Joshua Weber, 22, of Woonsocket, pleaded guilty to possession of alprazolam on April 16. He also admitted to violating probation for the same reason. Weber was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 146 days in jail with credit for two days served, and was placed on probation for four years. A charge of possession of clonazepam was dismissed. Weber was previously placed on probation for ingestion of methamphetamine.

• Katie Valle, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of carisoprodol on July 14 in the Davison County Jail. She also admitted to violating probation. Valle was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended, and was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to pay a $1,250 fine. She was also ordered to serve five more days in jail.

• Jamie Young, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine on Sept. 6. Young was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended, and was placed on probation for four years. Young also admitted to violating probation in two cases by using methamphetamine and failing to provide an updated address, for which she was sentenced to six years in prison, all suspended, and was placed on probation for four years. Young was ordered to complete the Drug Court program, which may impose up to 180 days in jail at the court's discretion. Young was previously placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Continuances and warrants

• Sheradynn Eagleman, 21, of Mitchell, was not present. She arrived for court but was taken to the hospital for health issues before her hearing took place. She was granted a continuance for two weeks. Eagleman is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

• Justin Kohrt, 33, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks so he may be appointed an attorney. Kohrt is charged with violating probation by using methamphetamine, opiates and benzodiazepines, driving under the influence, careless driving, obstructing an officer, having an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle and driving with expired license plates. Kohrt was previously placed on probation for identity theft.

• Beau Mackey, 39, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Mackey is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Louis Marks, 27, of Wichita, Kansas, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Marks is charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinol and possession of marijuana.

• Merle Northrup, 46, of Mount Vernon, was granted a continuance for four weeks so he may hire an attorney. Northrup is charged with grand theft valued between $100,000 and $500,000 and grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000 for allegedly taking more than $400,000 in grain.

• Mozell Parker, 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Parker is charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of at least 1 pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Eric Rumbolz, 21, of Dimock, was granted a continuance for two weeks after a preliminary breath test revealed he consumed alcohol before his hearing. Rumbolz was ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program. Rumbolz is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Andrew Schladweiler, 26, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks so he may be appointed an attorney. Schladweiler is charged with two counts of violating probation by using marijuana, committing burglary, failing to complete treatment and missing appointments with court services. Schladweiler was previously placed on probation for aggravated criminal entry of a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.

• Roberta Waugh, 28, of Mount Vernon, was not present because she is in custody. She was granted a continuance for four weeks. Waugh is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine and violating probation. She was placed on probation for ingestion of methamphetamine.