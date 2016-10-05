Ensemble actors needed for upcoming ACT play

ACT is in need of a handful of volunteers to fill ensemble roles for the upcoming musical "A Christmas Story the Musical" (based off the classic movie "A Christmas Story).

We are looking for men and women age 15 and up, as well as boys age 9-11. Rehearsals will be in the evening during the week and performance dates of this production are Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11. Anyone interested in helping us putting on this fun and classic production please call 996-9137, email us at mitchellact@santel.net, or visit us at the theatre at Seventh and Main by Monday, Oct.10.

Being an ensemble cast member is a great introduction to the world of theatre! if you have ever been interested in being in a play, but worry about stage fright or inexperience, ensemble characters just play minor roles throughout the play instead of anything leading. Few lines are needed to be memorized, and most are on stage in the background, or have small "spotlight" moments.