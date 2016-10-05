Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) will be offered to seniors at James Valley Community Center beginning in October.

JIm and Lois Blades will be at James Valley Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist people. Call the Blades at 996-5081 for an appointment.

Allan and Deb Olson will be at JVCC from 1 to 3 p.m on Tuesdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Call the Olsons at 996-8584 for an appointment.

It is time for the Medicare Part D review. Every fall, Medicare prescription drug plans (Part D) announce changes to their premium, co-payments, pharmacy network and the drugs they cover. Seniors need to check to make sure they have the best coverage for the 2017 plan year. Many Medicare beneficiaries find they can save money by choosing a different plan.

During the Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2016, changes can be made on your Part D plan for 2017 or you may enroll in Medicare Part D ( prescription drug coverage) if you have not already done so.