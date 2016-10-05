Mitchell teacher named finalist for SD Teacher of Year award

In one week, Cindy Gerlach will find out if she's the state's top teacher.

Gerlach, who teaches family and consumer sciences for the Mitchell School District, is up for the 2017 South Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The winner will be announced during the annual Systems Change Conference, which will be held Oct. 12-14 in Chamberlain. On the night of Oct. 13, the 2017 South Dakota Teacher of the Year will be revealed during a special recognition banquet.

To get to this process, Gerlach first had to win the district and regional teacher of the year awards. Gerlach was named the Mitchell School District Teacher of the Year in March and the regional Teacher of the Year award in April.

And if she wins the state title, she will move on to the national teacher of the year award.

Gerlach, who is one of five candidates for the state award, teaches culinary arts for MHS in the MCTEA building, focusing on culinary, nutrition and dietetics.

When choosing candidates, the South Dakota Department of Education's standards require teachers meet a list of high qualities, such as ability, performance and respectability.