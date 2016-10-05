Marion man dies from injuries in Freeman area crash

FREEMAN — A 50-year-old Marion man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash Monday near Freeman, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Todd Hawke was driving eastbound on 280th Street, approximately three miles east of Freeman, when he crashed a 1994 Chevrolet C2500 truck. Hawke was not wearing a seat belt during the 10:33 p.m. crash.

Information about the cause of the fatal crash was not made available Wednesday, but the Department of Public Safety said South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Turner and Hutchinson county sheriff's offices and Freeman Ambulance responded to the scene.