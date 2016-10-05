Hanson Co. sheriff submits letter of resignation

The brief resignation letter was submitted on Friday and Bartlett will remain sheriff until Oct. 31.

According to Bartlett's resignation letter, "it is with mixed emotions" that he will vacate the position to pursue a job elsewhere. Bartlett, in a telephone interview Wednesday, declined to disclose what or where his new job is.

"I worked very hard to get Hanson County to where I think it should be," Bartlett said. "It was time to hand it off to somebody younger with the right attitude that would go forward seeking what's best for Hanson County."

In his resignation letter, Bartlett recommended Deputy Brandon Wingert be appointed interim sheriff. Wingert began working full-time with the sheriff's office on Sept. 12. Wingert was employed part-time at the office since May, and he also worked as a full-time deputy in Douglas County for three years.

"He has shown great interest that would benefit Hanson County," the letter reads. "He is qualified and would be a great asset to the county of Hanson."

Prior to Wingert's hire, the sheriff's office operated with two full-time people: Bartlett, and his son, Michael Bartlett, a deputy. According to Hanson County Auditor Lesa Trabing, Bartlett's current salary as sheriff is $42,699.96.

Bartlett served as a deputy in Hanson County for several years prior to being sworn in as sheriff in 2010. In 2014, Bartlett ran unopposed and was re-elected.

Prior to South Dakota, Bartlett served more than 12 years as a Columbia Heights, Minnesota, police officer and is also an eight-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department. He retired from law enforcement in 2000 and worked as a farrier and blacksmith. Then, in 2006, he relocated to South Dakota and was hired as Hanson County deputy sheriff.

Last week, Bartlett told The Daily Republic the challenges his now three-person department faces, tasked with covering 432 square miles every day. Bartlett said even with the recent hire of Wingert, the sheriff's office is still understaffed.

"It's not so much being overworked as not having enough help — there's a difference," Bartlett said. "A guy can work, and if it's truly what his heart wants to do, you're not going to overwork. Yes, you're going to put in lots of hours and it's a lot of work ... but if it's truly what you want to do, then it's great."

Hanson County Commissioner Gary Schoenrock said Bartlett's resignation came as a "shock" to the commission, and the timing seems strange.

"It looks like it was planned on the sheriff's part because he wanted to get the third person in and now that he did, he's leaving," Schoenrock said. "It looks like it was planned on his part, but I can't say that for sure. But we just had a meeting (Tuesday) and the deputies were shocked, and one of them is his son."

But Bartlett maintains the timing of the hire was simply ideal, and not strategically planned.

Bartlett said the department has been working "for many years" to hire a second deputy, and received permission to do so earlier this year. But the sheriff's office was unable to fund the position, so Bartlett and Deputy Michael Bartlett worked "a lot of extra hours" to save money from the part-time officer budget, in turn saving enough to support the wages and benefits of the second deputy.

Now, with the position filled, Bartlett said it will be an asset for the department moving forward in his absence. He said it will create better working conditions for those employed by the sheriff's office and hopefully promote better working relationships with surrounding departments.

Schoenrock said an advertisement is being assembled to garner applicants for the sheriff position. The county will accept applications until Oct. 28, then go through the process of interviewing and selecting applicant for the job, Schoenrock said.

Schoenrock said the commission is confident in the two deputies' ability to operate the sheriff's office in Bartlett's absence. He declined to comment on the impact Bartlett had on Hanson County during his tenure as sheriff.

For Bartlett, who has spent 36 years working in law enforcement, leaving Hanson County will be difficult.

"I had the opportunity — not just in the negative sense of giving everybody tickets — but to actually be part of the community and work with the community, it's very rewarding," Bartlett said. "It's a great community and it's a very, very good place to work and live."