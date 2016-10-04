Wagner Police recovered meth and heroin in a traffic stop on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy the Wagner Police Department)

WAGNER—A brawl between law enforcement and a suspect led to the drug-related arrest of two men on Tuesday in Wagner.

According to the Wagner Police Department, one man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute, ingesting meth and resisting arrest following a 4:32 a.m. traffic stop near the Catholic Church in Wagner. One passenger was arrested for ingestion of methamphetamine.

Names of those arrested are not being released at this time.

The traffic stop was made by Wagner Police Officer James Flynn, who stopped the vehicle for suspicious behavior. When Flynn made contact with the driver, who police say is a male known in the Wagner area, Flynn noticed the driver was "extremely fidgety and nervous." Flynn then noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to Wagner PD, the driver then attempted to reach a pellet rifle located in the back seat, causing Flynn to ask the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to run.

By this time, Charles Mix Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McLaughlin arrived and fired a Taser at the driver, who appeared to be attempting to punch Flynn. The Taser struck the driver, but was ineffective.

Flynn then tackled the driver and a fight continued on the ground between the driver, Flynn and McLaughlin. Yankton Sioux Tribal Officer Louis Young then arrived at the scene and the driver was taken into custody.

The male front seat passenger was also arrested.

The back seat passenger fled on foot during the "scuffle" with the driver, but was identified by law enforcement. A warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Law enforcement found a 3.7 gram bag of meth, a 3.68 gram bag of meth, 1.65 grams of black tar heroin, another bag with meth residue, 19 small empty bags for "presumptive sales," a knife and a pellet rifle.