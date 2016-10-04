Dan Sandeno, store director of the Coborn's Superstore in Mitchell, gives thank after being presented the award for 2016 Employer of the Year by the Mitchell Advisory Council for People with Disabilities during the Cal Schultz Memorial Event on Tuesday at the County Fair Banquet Hall. (Matt Gade / Republic)

A panel of employees and employers consisting of, from left; Kari Birkelend, Dustin Knutson, Carl Beckstrom, Lyndon Overweg, Izaak Goldammer, Shari Isaac, Carrie Culhane and Bret Pederson talk about their perspectives during a discussion as part of the Mitchell Advisory Council for People with Disabilities Cal Schultz Memorial Event on Tuesday at the County Fair Banquet Hall. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Jerry Sumner, a 39-year-employee with the Kongo Klub, is presented the award for 2016 Employee of the Year by Kathie Tupper of the Mitchell Advisory Council for People with Disabilities during the Cal Schultz Memorial Event on Tuesday at the County Fair Banquet Hall. (Matt Gade / Republic)

For Izaak Goldammer, losing his hand didn't stop him from doing what he loves.

And that's what he told the crowd on Tuesday during the Cal Schultz Memorial Event at the County Fair Banquet Hall. The awards — named for the late longtime designer of Corn Palace murals — celebrate the accomplishments of those with disabilities. The event was organized by the Mitchell Advisory Council for People with Disabilities (MACPD).

"I'm a John Deere masters certified technician and I've busted my butt to get there," Goldammer said. "Everything is in your head. If you want to do it, you'll be able to do it."

Goldammer was one of eight people who served on an employer/employee panel at the event, sharing their personal stories, advice and barriers they've faced.

Goldammer, who lost his hand in an accident, recalls one person who asked him what he would be doing now after his accident since he can't work with one hand.

"I looked at the guy and go 'People like you are the reason why I can do what I'm doing now,'" Goldammer said.

The panel consisted of employers who have hired people with disabilities and employees with physical and mental disabilities.

Shari Isaac, another panelist with a disability, said when she first began looking for jobs, she had self confidence issues.

But once she got her job at Walmart, she felt proud of herself. She told the audience to look at their disability as a challenge to be overcome. But she also warned that their actions will reflect those around them too.

"Don't take advantage of it," Isaac said. "You're not just representing yourself when you're working. This may not be fair, but when somebody hires a person with a disability, you're representing other people with the same disability. So the kind of work you do is going to be reflective on the next person they may hire."

Typically the event would have a keynote speaker, but this year MACPD decided to feature a panel discussion to be more relatable.

"I think it's real. It helps, and I think they can relate to other people," said Darla McGuire, a board member with the MACPD.

The Cal Schultz Memorial, which began in 2004, spreads the word and promotes hiring of people with disabilities, McGuire said. Approximately 65 people attended this year's event, and McGuire said they're pleased with the outcome.

October is recognized as the 2016 national disability employment awareness month, and McGuire said they have the Cal Schultz event each year during this month.

Following the panel discussion, the announcement of the employee and employer of the year awards. Jerry Sumner, who has worked at the Kongo Klub for 39 years, was given the 2016 employee of the year award. His main responsibilities include parking lot maintenance, clean the bar and assist with deliveries and sales people to the bar.

His employer wrote a letter that was read at the event calling Sumner "more than an employee, but a friend."

The 2016 employer of the year went to Coborn's Superstore. The company employs around 90 employees, and nine are known to have a disability.

The family owned business, according to the MACPD, is known to provide accommodations where needed, and believes in the same hiring practices for all.

Dan Sandeno, store director at Coborn's in Mitchell, accepted the award for the grocery store.

"Everybody in our store with disability I just love them all to death," Sandeno said to the panel and crowd as he accepted the award. "Like a lot of you said, they love coming to work, they love taking pride in their work and are on time. And we love people who come to work on time."