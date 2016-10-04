Penn. man sentenced to four years in Salem drug store theft

SALEM — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday, stemming from a burglary at a Salem drug store in June.

Kyle Hurden, 26, of Upper Strasburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two four-year prison terms, with credit for 101 days served, to be served concurrently — at the same time — for misrepresentation to obtain a controlled substance and third-degree burglary.

The charges were filed against Hurden after he broke into Salem Community Drug Store on June 21. According to authorities, Hurden broke a glass door, damaged wires and took prescription medication.

Hurden pleaded guilty to the two charges on Aug. 22. Charges of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.

Hurden was also ordered to pay $708 in fines and court costs and $1,000 in restitution.