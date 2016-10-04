SD Supreme Court upholds decisions in Avera suit

The Supreme Court affirmed a local court's decisions last week regarding discrimination and defamation claims filed against an Avera hospital by a former doctor.

Sonia Hernandez, a former ophthalmologist at Avera Queen of Peace in Mitchell, appealed multiple decisions made by a circuit court judge involving discrimination, defamation and wrongful termination stemming from her firing after performing only six surgeries in 2011.

Hernandez was hired as Avera's new ophthalmologist — a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology and disease of the eye — on Feb. 11, 2011, but did not perform her first eye surgery until October. Hernandez experienced complications during her first three surgeries. She performed another three surgeries before she took sick leave in November 2011.

Hernandez blamed the complications on faulty equipment and a poorly trained staff, but a proctor assigned by Avera to work with Hernandez reported concerns about Hernandez's ability as a surgeon.

During Hernandez's sick leave, Avera terminated her employment, leading her to file a wrongful termination suit against the health provider, including defamation and discrimination claims against several individuals, including Operating Room Director Chris Lippert, Optometrist Joe Krall and doctors Ray Birkenkamp and Jennifer Tegethoff. A trial was held in Oct. 2015 in which a jury decided in favor of Avera.

But before and during the trial, the circuit court made several decisions of its own, and Hernandez appealed several of the court's dismissals, according to a Supreme Court opinion, including four defamation claims, four discrimination claims and a wrongful termination and suspension of privileges claim.

On Sept. 28, the Supreme Court released an opinion and determined the circuit erred in its reasoning of dismissing three defamation claims under the Health Care Quality Improvement Act, but that the dismissal was appropriate for other reasons.

Avera said it was "required to report Dr. Hernandez's license forfeiture and privileges suspension to the National Practitioners Data Bank," and the court determined Avera and its doctors had immunity from the defamation claim under HCQIA.

Instead, the Supreme Court supported the decision under a different code, which provides Avera immunity from civil liability "unless Dr. Hernandez could establish that the report was made with knowledge of the falsity of the information contained in the report."

Hernandez did not claim the hospital's report was false, instead calling it "bias," which does not affect Avera's immunity. The justices declined to examine the court's decision in dismissing defamation claims against multiple doctors in the case for the same reason.

Hernandez also claimed Avera discriminated against her in violation of the Family Medical Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and based on her sex, age, race and religion.

However, Hernandez "never asserted a cause of action against Avera for a violation of the FMLA," the Supreme Court opinion said, and her medical leave was not covered by FMLA.

Furthermore, the justices determined Hernandez provided no evidence that she has a disability or evidence that Avera perceived her to have one, and the high court declined to review her civil rights claim because she told the circuit court she would not move forward with it.

Regarding Hernandez's claim that the circuit court erred in dismissing her wrongful termination claim based on Avera's bylaws, the justices could find no evidence that Hernandez had ever made the specific claim to the circuit court, so the high court declined to consider the matter.

Lastly, Hernandez appealed the circuit court's decision to dismiss her claim against Krall in the middle of the trial.

"If during a trial by jury a party has been fully heard on an issue and there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to find for that party on that issue, the court may determine the issue against that party and grant a motion for judgment as a matter of law," the Supreme Court said, quoting South Dakota law.

Hernandez accused Krall of giving false statements in court and said a jury should be able to decide whether his statements were factual or not. Krall countered, saying Hernandez gave no evidence that his statements were false or made with malice.

The Supreme Court agreed, saying Hernandez "offered no evidence that Dr. Krall made the statements in reckless disregard of their truth or that he entertained serious doubts to their truth," and therefore did not act with malice.