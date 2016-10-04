KENNEBEC — A 28-year-old Lennox man was arrested for aggravated assault on Tuesday after brandishing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 90.

According to Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger, the sheriff's office received a report of a road rage incident in which the Lennox man "brandished a firearm" at another driver while both were driving eastbound on I-90 near Vivian.

The report came in at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the Lennox driver was stopped by Lyman County Sheriff's officials and South Dakota Highway Patrol at 2:12 p.m. near Kennebec.

Authorities did not release the name of the subject, but the Lennox man was found with a 9-millimeter Smith and Wesson firearm and was immediately taken into custody. The suspect is now being held at the Brule County Jail.

The suspect never fired any shots and no one was injured, but Manger said the other driver was "shaken up."

No other information was immediately available.