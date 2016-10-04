2015 President's Higher Education Honor Roll released

DWU was named to the honor roll for community service for 2015 and also named to the honor roll with distinction in interfaith community service.

The award is a reflection of DWU's service to community and the world. According to its website, the honor roll recognizes institutions of higher education that support community service programs as well "raise the visibility of effective practices in campus community partnerships."

Dakota Wesleyan takes part in multiple service-oriented projects, mission trips, service-learning trips, and volunteer projects each year, organized by the college, students or staff. The largest service project DWU provides for Mitchell is the Great Wesleyan Giveback, a day when hundreds of students, staff and faculty volunteer in the community doing projects, trash pick-up, and cleaning. On a global level, the university also organizes a campus ministry mission trip every spring to a developing country, and the McGovern Center has led several service-learning trips to Uganda and Rwanda to promote education, health, agriculture and small business.

Nearly all major areas of study have a service component for graduation, and each student organization and athletic team commits to at least one service project each semester as a way to give back.

"This award recognizes just how crucial service is to DWU's character," said Campus Pastor Eric Van Meter. "Our students, faculty and staff don't just volunteer, they go the extra mile to serve their neighbors in tangible and sustainable ways. To me, that reflects the heart of Christian faith — loving our neighbors as ourselves."