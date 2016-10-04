Davison County reviews future road repair plan

Now in its fourth year of the five-year plan, Highway Superintendent Rusty Weinberg offered a positive outlook on the past and future construction projects within county lines.

"We're getting better roads, and we don't have too many left," Weinberg said on Tuesday.

Weinberg presented the strategic plan during Tuesday's regular meeting of the Davison County Commission before a small crowd in Commission Chambers at the county's North Offices. The hearing served as a way to update the public while remaining in compliance with state regulations.

Weinberg offered a brief recap of recent bridge work — with at least 23 of the county's 88 bridges seeing repairs in recent years — before discussing the plans for 2017 through 2020.

In 2017, the county expects to see $2.24 million in road and bridge repairs, $1.97 of which will be supported through local funds. The majority of that funding will support a 3-inch mat overlay paving project on a portion of 247th Street from 397th Avenue to 403rd Avenue. The project is expected to cost approximately $1.1 million.

In 2018, the county has planned for $1.88 million worth of work, and 2019 will see nearly $3 million in overall projects kick off. Approximately $896,000 is planned to be used in 2019 for a full bridge replacement on 394th Avenue, but $717,000 of the replacement is anticipated to be funded by grant funds.

An additional $2.9 million will be spent in 2020 to overlay a portion of 254th Street and a bridge replacement on 404th Avenue, among other projects.

Fair use of the fairgrounds

Scott Houwman, representing Avera Health, appeared before the commission to renew Avera's rental contract at the Davison County Fairgrounds with the hope to make better use of the facility during the cooler months of the year.

Avera currently has a contract with the county to use the facility at a cost of $1,000 per month, but Houwman had some thoughts on how to expand the use of the building.

Currently, Avera brings baseball, softball, tennis and other sports out to the open, covered space, but Houwman said slow cleanup time following certain events is restricting the use of the building.

Houwman pointed to the Davison County Winter Calf Show as one event that makes quite a mess.

But Commission Chair Brenda Bode suggested establishing a cleanup procedure due to one event would not be a responsible reaction to Houwman's issue.

"That calf show happens once a year, so I would not set a whole policy on three days out of the year," Bode said. "There are things that are always going to have to come into play, but that is not the norm."

Houwman agreed, but expressed concern that events like the calf show take twice as long to clean up after than the event itself, in turn occupying several days in which athletes cannot utilize the space.

"I really don't want to rent 25 percent of the building for a week that it's not available," Houwman said.

The contract expires at the end of the year, and it will be reconsidered at the Oct. 18 commission meeting.

Before closing the discussion, Commissioner Denny Kiner thanked Houwman for increasing the use of the fairgrounds during the winter months.

"'I'd just like to say I think Scott's done a real fantastic job getting this thing going, and I think we need to do everything we can to make it work better," Kiner said.

Other business

In other regular business, the commission:

• Reviewed the annual local emergency management procedures with Emergency Management Administrator Jeff Bathke and Deputy Administrator Mark Jenniges.

• Met with Director of Physical Plants Mark Ruml to approve a $2,792 improvement to the three boilers at the Davison County Public Safety Building to the low bidder, G & R Controls Inc. The commission also received a report on infrastructure work being completed at the Davison County Courthouse and North Offices. The commission also approved a $1,501 quote from Clark Paving to complete sidewalk work at the North Offices.

• Accepted $22,391.18 in federal highway grant funds to support enforcement of speeding and seat belt usage. Davison County Chief Deputy Steve Harr said the grant is used for overtime hours to help cut down on crashes.

• Met with Jail Administrator Don Radel to discuss the history of the county jail's video system. Radel also spoke of an inmate who allegedly stole another inmate's credit card. The credit card issue has since been resolved.

• Heard from Auditor Susan Kiepke, who urged voters to educate themselves before voting on the loaded general election ballot.

• Approved timesheets, bills and acknowledged volunteers.

• Met with attorney Don Petersen, who was representing a potential buyer for Wednesday's tax deed sale at the Davison County Courthouse steps, hoping to get a "poor person's lien" of $15,000 removed from a property. Without the removal, he said the bidder would not have interest. The commission could not take any formal action as the request was not on the agenda, but it informally agreed it would consider removing any liens or tariffs after the sale. The informal agreement will be announced immediately before Wednesday's auction.