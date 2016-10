40-year-old man killed in one-vehicle crash near Freeman

FREEMAN — A 40-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Monday near Freeman.

The crash occurred three miles east of Freeman on 280th Street, according to Tony Mangan, the Public Information Officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing, Mangan said, and more details will be released later. No other information is immediately available.