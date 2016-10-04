On Monday, it was announced Cabela's will be purchased by Bass Pro Shops for an estimated 5.5 billion dollars. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Cabela's credit card customers will see no change in service, according to a letter released by Cabela's CEO Tommy Millner.

The announcement was made after by multiple media outlets reported the sale of Cabela's to Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billion. According to Monday's letter from Millner, Cabela's CLUB members should expect not change or interruption in service.

"You will see no change to how you can save or use your points, and your point balance will not change," Millner wrote.

The Cabela's CLUB program offers customers 2 percent back in points on purchase at physical retail locations and 1 percent back on purchases everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted. The points can then be redeemed at U.S. Cabela's stores, catalogs or on cabelas.com.

Millner also said the merger with Bass Pro Shops will be "seamless."

"Please know that we remain committed to upholding the trusted relationship we have built with you and are focused on providing the exceptional service and experiences you have come to expect from us," Millner said in the letter.

It's uncertain, however, how the sale will impact the 80,000-square-foot Cabela's located along Interstate 90 in Mitchell.

The Mitchell location, which opened in March 2000, is one of 85 Cabela's retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, On Monday, local store officials declined to comment on the sale, and the amount of people employed at the Mitchell location is unknown.

Cabela's is neither a top 10 employer in the city of Mitchell, according to information available on the Mitchell Area Development Corporation's website, or a top 15 private employer in the state of South Dakota, according to a Governor's Office of Economic Development report.

Other than the Mitchell location, Cabela's operates a South Dakota store in Rapid City. There are no Bass Pro Shops stores in South Dakota, and the nearest store is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cabela's is estimated to employ 19,000 workers company-wide and Bass Pro Shops employs approximately 20,000. The sale of Cabela's is expected to be finalized in 2017.

"We're really excited about joining forces with Bass Pro Shops to create the truly premier retailer in outdoor sporting goods," Miller wrote. "We will be able to provide you with access to more locations and the greatest selection of outdoor recreation equipment and apparel in North America."