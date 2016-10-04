Woman charged with attempted murder pleads guilty to assault

The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)

A Mitchell woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly driving over a man multiple times pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge.

Roberta Woodside, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell. The charge stems from a Feb. 24 incident in which she drove over a man multiple times with a vehicle near the Davison County jail.

According to court documents, Woodside dropped the man off in a open field and then struck him with her vehicle, proceeding to turn around and drive over him again.

The victim sustained several broken bones and severe injuries to his leg, law enforcement said.

Woodside was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, but the charge was dismissed alongside two alternate counts of aggravated assault.

Woodside also pleaded guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine on or between Sept. 11 and 13, 2015.

Sentencing was scheduled in six weeks, but Woodside's attorney, Doug Dailey, asked that Judge Tim Bjorkman, who normally presides over felony court in Mitchell but has been absent for the last two sessions, preside over sentencing.

The maximum penalty for aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, is 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Ingestion of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said the state intends to seek restitution for the man injured during the incident. Assistant Attorney General Doug Barnett prosecuted the methamphetamine case.