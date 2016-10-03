On Monday, it was announced Cabela's will be purchased by Bass Pro Shops for an estimated 5.5 billion dollars. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Cabela's, known as "The World's Foremost Outfitter," has been sold to Bass Pro Shops for approximately $5.5 billion, but it was unclear how the merger will impact the Mitchell Cabela's location.

The two "iconic American outdoor companies" have entered into an agreement that Bass Pro Shops will purchase Cabela's for $65.50 per share in cash, officials announced on Monday.

Ben Grenier, general manager at Mitchell's Cabela's, declined to comment on the sale's impact for the Mitchell location, which opened in March 2000 and is located south of Interstate 90.

Scott Bisang, a spokesman for Cabela's, said he could not add any information beyond what's stated in official news releases. A statement released by Bass Pro Shops explained the intention is to "celebrate and grow the Cabela's brand."

Later, Johnny Morris, CEO and founder of Bass Pro Shops, issued an open letter to share his thoughts on the deal.

"The combination of our two companies will honor and build upon this legacy," Morris said. "Bass Pro Shops has every intention of celebrating and growing the Cabela's brand. We will work hard to foster the qualities that customers love most about both Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. The spirit of this agreement is about adding to our great brands and creating increased stability and opportunities for our team members."

Cabela's operates 85 retail stores primarily in the western U.S. and Canada, while Bass Pro Shops is located mainly in the eastern and southern U.S. The closest Bass Pro Shops is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa. On top of the Mitchell location, South Dakota also has a Cabela's in Rapid City.

Cabela's is estimated to have 19,000 employees, while Bass Pro Shops has 20,000 employees and 99 locations. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

The companies said the "driving force behind this agreement is the highly complementary business philosophies, product offerings, expertise and geographic footprints of the two businesses."

The Mitchell location was the first major retail development to "jump the interstate," according to Jacki Miskimins, the regional workforce coordinator for the Mitchell Area Development Corporation (MADC). The opening of Cabela's helped develop and transform the south side of Mitchell, she said.

"We've seen the community itself grow. (Cabela's) changed the look and feel of Mitchell and the community, particularly the view on the interstate ..." Miskimins said. "It really drove home the idea that Mitchell is a surprising place."

Cabela's opened its sixth store nationwide in Mitchell. Getting Cabela's to Mitchell was a community effort, according to Bryan Hisel, the executive director of the MADC. The effort was led by Harold Hagen, founder of Mitchell Manufacturing. Hagen was a lead contact for Cabela's, Hisel said, and he posed the question to the company's owners about considering Mitchell.

Hagen, Hisel and several other community members worked in 1998 and into 1999 on how to get a Cabela's positioned in Mitchell. And it was a success, Hisel said, and by the fall of 1999, it was announced that Cabela's would be coming to Mitchell.

"It changed Mitchell's image in terms of keeping us a retail center," Hisel said.

Since the addition of the building, Hisel said he estimates that Mitchell has seen more than $100 million of new buildings in the same area south of town and another $100 million in taxable sales.

As for the future of Cabela's and its impact on the Mitchell community, Hisel said he and his team look forward to working with Bass Pro Shops. But for now, Hisel said he doesn't know much about how the company will impact the Cabela's store or any changes that may come into play.

In the announcement released early Monday, it was stated Morris will continue as CEO and majority shareholder of the new entity. It will also remain a private company with a continuing long-term view of supporting the industry and conservation.

Cabela's, which was a publicly traded company, was founded in Sidney, Neb., by Dick, Mary and Jim Cabela in 1961. Bass Pro Shops indicated that it would "maintain important bases of operations in Sidney and Lincoln," according to a report by The New York Times.